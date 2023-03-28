‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Likely Ending With Season 12

Larry David is pretty ready to say goodbye to TV’s Larry David.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is likely to end with the already announced 12th season, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The forthcoming season, which does not yet have a premiere date, wrapped filming this week and the final episode felt like a homecoming, per a source.

Jon Hayman, writer and producer on Curb, shared in a since-deleted tweet a photo of himself with David and executive producer Jeff Schaffer filming what he called the final episode. He wrote, “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

Curb co-star Richard Lewis also tweeted about filming his last-ever scene of the series. “There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12,” he wrote. “Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD.”

HBO declined to comment.

One caveat is that HBO has long had an open-door policy with Curb, and defers to the creator and star on whether or not David wants to return. As his longtime collaborator Schaffer has explained previously, every season is always the last, until David decides creatively that he has more ideas.

A source says David’s current pact with HBO is up this year, so if he opts to return to Curb — which he’s done in the past — it would require him to ink a new pact with HBO.

With its 11th season, Curb became HBO’s longest-running series. The comedy, which sees David playing a fictionalized and exaggerated version of himself, has spanned 20 years. After launching in 2000, the series ran for eight seasons before taking a six-year hiatus and returning in 2017. Since its return, David and Schaffer have reunited the ensemble cast, along with a roster of impressive guest stars, for three additional seasons of Larry shenanigans that have tackled everything from fatwas and spite stores to MAGA and local elections.

Schaffer even revealed to THR that they filmed an alternate ending to season 11 with a Larry death scene, but ultimately discarded it, making way for a 12th season. “[Larry] said, ‘I’m not ready to die,'” said Schaffer of David, while talking about the pressure to outdo the previous season with the upcoming season 12.

When announcing the season 12 renewal, David had this to say about his Emmy-winning and decades-spanning role: “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

Meanwhile, HBO is currently airing the fourth and final season of Succession and has the final season of Barry due in April.

