‘Cursed’ Canceled by Netflix After Just One Season

Well, it was titled Cursed.

The streamer has axed the fantasy series after just one season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Cursed was based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s graphic novel and was billed as a re-imagining of the King Arthur legend, except told through the eyes of the young heroine (13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford) who was destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake.

The series debuted in July 2020, to lukewarm reviews and fan response, generating a 67 percent “fresh” average on Rotten Tomatoes.

The move comes on the heels of Netflix canceling four comedies last week: The Crew (ending with season one), Country Comfort (ending with season one), Mr. Iglesias (ending with part three) and Bonding (ending with season two).