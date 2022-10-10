Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Prepping ‘Property Players’ Series for A&E Network (Exclusive)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s time at Lionsgate Television may have come to an end but the prolific producer has set up one last show at the independent studio.

Jackson and his G-Unit Film & TV banner has set up unscripted show Property Players at A&E, for the basic cable network’s Home.Made.Nation lifestyle block.

The project, which landed at A&E for development following a bidding war, follows DJ Envy, Cesar Pina and their team as they continue to manage and grow their family-run real estate empire as they flip their own houses for big profits, or mentor celebrities and their community entering the real estate investment world.

DJ Envy is a hip-hop producer, musician, real estate investor and entrepreneur who co-hosts the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club. He teamed with Pina in 2018 and the duo began investing in properties, flipping homes and mentoring the community together. Pina, for his part, is a real estate investor, developer and best-selling author. He learned about the real estate market while serving time in federal prison for credit card fraud and dealing drugs. Fifteen years later, Pina has become an authority on real estate with a sizable following on social as well as a best-selling book.

Property Players is exec produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film & TV banner, Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Lionsgate TV. A&E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to the series. Exec producers include Jackson, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Teri Kennedy and Brad Holcman.

On Sept. 17, Jackson took to his verified Instagram account to celebrate his last day under an overall deal with Starz, the premium cable network that is now owned by Lionsgate Television. Under the pact, which stems from the time when Chris Albrecht ran the premium cable network before it was acquired by Lionsgate, Jackson exec produced the Power franchise, which consists of four spinoffs, drama Black Mafia Family and its companion docuseries and several other projects.

Sources say Jackson is currently fielding offers from a number of companies as he plots the next chapter for his G-Unit banner.

Fly on the Wall, meanwhile, is behind such shows as Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen and HGTV’s Flipping Showdown.