The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ Adds ‘All American’ Alum

The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot has cast another member of its titular group.

Anna Lore (the network’s All American) will play Stephanie Brown in the drama based on DC Comics characters. She joins a cast that also features Oscar Morgan Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Misha Collins, who will play Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent.

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights is set in a Gotham City reeling after the murder of Bruce Wayne. His rebellious adopted son (Morgan) forms an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they’re all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it’s ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city’s next saviors.

Lore’s Stephanie Brown is described as someone whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent may be hiding a less-than-perfect home life.

The character has taken on several alter egos in DC comics, notably as the daughter of villain Cluemaster who takes on a hero persona known as Spoiler. Other versions of Stephanie Brown have appeared in a season two episode of The CW’s Batwoman (played there by Morgan Kohan, in an episode co-written by Gotham Knights co-creator Natalie Abrams) and in the animated series Young Justice (voiced by Mae Whitman).

Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Abrams (Batwoman) created Gotham Knights, though it’s not a spinoff of their current series (nor is it related to an upcoming Warner Bros. Games release of the same name). Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce the Warner Bros. TV project with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden of Berlanti Productions; Abrams (who is married to The Hollywood Reporter West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg) is a co-exec producer. Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Gotham Knights will be the second DC show for Lore, who also appeared in two episodes of Doom Patrol in 2019. Her credits also include an upcoming thriller feature for Peacock from writer-director John Logan and Hulu’s Into the Dark: Be My Valentine in addition to recurring on All American. She is repped by Innovative Artists, manager Kevin Donahue and attorney Erik Hyman.