The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ Casts Trio of Lead Roles

The CW’s pilot Gotham Knights has cast three of its lead roles — including the central character of Bruce Wayne’s adopted son.

Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan and Navia Robinson will star in the drama, which comes from Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. The three actors join the previously cast Fallon Smythe andTyler DiChiara.

Gotham Knights is based on DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It’s not a Batwoman spinoff, nor is it related to an upcoming Warner Bros. games release. The potential series is set in a Gotham City reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne. His rebellious adopted son forms an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they’re all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it’s ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city’s next saviors.

Morgan (Masters of the Air) will play Turner Hayes, whom Bruce Wayne adopted following the murder of Turner’s biological parents. Resilient and determined to live up to his adoptive father’s name, Turner has never felt comfortable in Bruce’s world of wealth and privilege.

Keegan (Days of Our Lives, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) plays Duela, the unpredictable daughter of the most dangerous man in Gotham. Born in Arkham Asylum and above all a survivor, Duela is also a brutal fighter and skilled thief.

Robinson (Raven’s Home) will play Carrie Kelley, an idealistic teenager who talked her way into being Batman’s unlikely sidekick. She’s the first to rush in to a dangerous situation, so long as she can make it home by curfew.

Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions are producing Gotham Knights. Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot; Abrams (who is married to The Hollywood Reporter West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg) is a co-exec producer.

