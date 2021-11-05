‘Superman & Lois’ to Help Launch ‘Naomi’ as CW Sets Midseason Premieres

The CW will have an all-DC footprint on Tuesday nights in early 2022, with the second season of Superman & Lois helping to launch new series Naomi.

Both shows will premiere in January, taking over the night from The Flash and Riverdale after their brief fall runs. The network has also a February premiere All American: Homecoming and dates for Dynasty, Kung Fu, Charmed and Two Sentence Horror Stories as part of its midseason slate. The Flash and Riverdale, meanwhile, will both move to new nights when they return in March.

Superman & Lois will begin its second season on Jan. 11, leading into Naomi, a drama about a high schooler (Kaci Walfall) who discovers her hidden destiny after a supernatural event affects her hometown. Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow) write and executive produce with Paul Garnes of DuVernay’s Array Filmworks.

The other new series, All American: Homecoming, will launch behind its parent show on Feb. 21. The spinoff follows Simone (Geffri Maya) to an HBCU in Atlanta, where she tries to restart her tennis career while experiencing the ups and downs of college life.

Dynasty begins its fifth season on Dec. 20, giving All American a break. It will move to Fridays starting March 11, paired with season four of Charmed. Two Sentence Horror Stories debuts its third season on Jan. 16, joining Legends of the Hidden Temple on Sundays. Riverdale will move to Sundays beginning March 6, and The Flash and Kung Fu will form The CW’s Wednesday lineup starting March 9.

Still awaiting premiere dates are In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico — both of which had summer runs last season — and Tom Swift, a spinoff of Nancy Drew.

The CW’s midseason dates are below.

Monday, Dec. 20

8 p.m.: Dynasty

Tuesday, Jan. 11

8 p.m.: Superman & Lois

9 p.m.: Naomi

Sunday, Jan. 16

9 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories

Monday, Feb. 21

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming

Sunday, March 6

8 p.m.: Riverdale (new night)

Wednesday, March 9

8 p.m.: The Flash (new night)

9 p.m.: Kung Fu

Friday, March 11

8 p.m.: Charmed

9 p.m. Dynasty (new night)