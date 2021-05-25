The CW Boss Explains What Went Wrong With ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot

The CW’s chairman and CEO has weighed in on the network’s decision to bench its Powerpuff pilot.

Speaking to reporters during a press call Tuesday, Mark Pedowitz was asked about the decision to rework the classic animated series into a live-action show.

“The reason we do pilots is, sometimes things miss,” Pedowitz said. “We believe in the cast and in [writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier] and [executive producer Greg Berlanti] and studio Warner Bros. In this case, the pilot didn’t work. Because we see enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. It may have felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality. You learn things when you test things out. We felt, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.’ This is a powerful property, it engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right.”

The answer came on the heels of the script allegedly leaking online Monday, with some rather adult content in the purported dialogue. One scene had Blossom threatening to leak Buttercup’s nude photos and interrupting her sister’s marathon sex session, while the dialogue included lines like, “Life, is one big hate boner.”

When asked if the leaked script was accurate, Pedowitz gave a non-denial answer, saying he hadn’t seen the article.

The Atlanta-shot pilot starred Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who played Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively. The pilot is being retooled with the same writers and cast attached.

The CW also released its 2021 fall schedule, which included its new seventh night of programming.