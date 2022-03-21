‘Supernatural’ Prequel at The CW Finds Its Leads

The CW has cast the two title stars for its Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger will star in the pilot as Mary and John Winchester, the future parents of Supernatural leads Sam and Dean. Jensen Ackles, who played Dean in the long-running series, will narrate the pilot and serve as an executive producer.

Told from Dean’s perspective, The Winchesters will follow the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Donnelly’s Mary Campbell is a 19-year-old who’s been fighting the forces of darkness for most of her life. After losing someone close to her, she considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.

John Winchester (Rodger) has recently returned from Vietnam. Selfless and clear-headed, he finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter.

Samantha Smith and Jeffrey Dean Morgan recurred as the two characters in Supernatural.

The Winchesters is The CW’s third try at a Supernatural spinoff; previous efforts Bloodlines (in 2014) and Wayward Sisters (2017) didn’t go forward. The CW ordered a pilot in early February, along with a Walker prequel (exec produced by the parent show’s star and fellow Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki) and the DC Comics drama Gotham Knights.

Supernatural veteran Robbie Thompson is writing The Winchesters and will executive produce with Jensen and Danneel Ackles via their Chaos Machine banner. Glen Winter will direct and be an EP on the pilot. Warner Bros. TV (where Chaos Machine has an overall deal) and CBS Studios are producing.

Donnelly was a regular on ABC’s American Housewife and stars in Disney Channel’s Zombies movie franchise. She’ll also be part of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for its third season. She is repped by ICM Partners, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.

Rodger’s credits include features The In Between and Murder RX and the forthcoming Quiet in My Town. He is repped by Clear Talent Group, 22Talent and Impact Artists Group