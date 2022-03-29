The CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Adds Bianca Kajlich (Exclusive)

The CW’s Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters has cast another member of its family.

Bianca Kajlich (Legacies, Rules of Engagement) has joined the pilot, a prequel to the long-running series that centers on younger versions of John and Mary Winchester (Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly). Kajlich will play Millie Winchester, John’s mother, and thus the grandmother of Supernatural leads Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki).

Ackles is among the executive producers of The Winchesters and will narrate the pilot as Dean. He will tell the epic story of how Mary and John met and and put everything on the line to save not just their love, but also the world.

Kajlich’s character, Millie, is hard-working and tough and has done the bulk of parenting in her family for the past 15 years. She has always worried John, a Vietnam veteran, would take after his father and wanted to prevent him from pursuing a dangerous life. She is now coming to grips with the fact that this is exactly what John plans to do.

Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson is writing The Winchesters, which comes from Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Thompson executive produces with Jensen and Danneel Ackles via their Chaos Machine banner, which has an overall deal at WBTV. Glen Winter will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Kajlich recurs on The CW’s Legacies as Sheriff Machado and was a regular on CBS’ Rules of Engagement, which ran for seven seasons from 2007-13. Her credits also include Bosch, Undateable and features 30 Minutes or Less and Dark Was the Night. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.