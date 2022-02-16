Cynthia Nixon Dismisses “Bizarre” Fan Complaints About Miranda in ‘And Just Like That’

[This story contains spoilers for HBO Max‘s And Just Like That.]

Cynthia Nixon couldn’t help but wonder why some fans feel Miranda Hobbes’ personality has changed dramatically from her Sex and the City days.

During a Vogue interview published Tuesday, Nixon weighed in after some And Just Like That viewers have expressed confusion that Miranda’s marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) is in jeopardy after podcaster Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) encouraged her to explore her sexuality. Specifically, Nixon was asked about fans who have felt that Miranda isn’t as level-headed as they would expect her to be on HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series, which recently concluded its first season.

“I think that’s a bizarre reaction,” Nixon said. “First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right? Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded — she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down.”

The actress went on to refer to Miranda’s decisions on And Just Like That as “incredibly brave,” citing the character’s decision to find a new career path and make changes in her life to increase her happiness.

As for fans who haven’t liked the treatment Steve received this season from the show’s writers, Nixon compared Miranda’s relationship developments with her husband to the previous Sex and the City love triangle that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) experienced with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

Nixon added that the series’ goal has been to “show women and our struggles and our dreams and our foibles. You don’t always know where you’re going. Those are the people that I’m interested in, not the people who are playing it safe.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that published after the season finale debuted earlier this month, Elisa Zuritsky, a writer for both Sex and the City and And Just Like That, defended Miranda’s actions in the new series, explaining that the character has always been a “tumultuous” one.

“I was very surprised at the criticism that she’s behaving out of character,” Zuritsky said. “I’m not surprised that people have a lot of opinions about how she’s behaving, but the specific ‘Who is she?’ of it all I found kind of mystifying.”