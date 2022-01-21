Cynthia Nixon Responds to Chris Noth Being Cut From ‘And Just Like That’ Finale

[This story contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.]

Cynthia Nixon is speaking out following Chris Noth’s removal from the finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That reboot in wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor first published in The Hollywood Reporter in December.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, Nixon briefly shared her thoughts on the removal. “I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made,” said Nixon. “And I think we are very proud of our show.”

Though Noth’s Mr. Big character died in the series’ premiere episode, the show’s writers had planned for the character to have a cameo in the finale. However, the scene has since been cut amid the allegations.

Shortly after And Just Like That premiered, two women — who used pseudonyms for the story and do not know each other — approached THR separately and months apart, and alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted them. The women decided to come forward after being triggered by the actor starring in the Sex and the City revival.

In a statement to THR, Noth denied the allegations and called them “categorically false,” also stating that the two incidents were consensual.

Another woman later came forward to the Daily Beast and alleged Noth assaulted her in 2010. Country singer Lisa Gentile, meanwhile, alleged that Noth sexually victimized her in 2002 in a New York City apartment.

Noth was eventually dropped by his agents at A3 Artists Agency and from his series regular role on CBS’ The Equalizer. His viral Peloton ad created with Ryan Reynolds was also quickly pulled by the fitness company.

Following the allegations, Heather Kristin, a former stand-in for Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, revisited her viral February 2021 essay for The Independent titled, “I was Charlotte’s stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me,” and revealed that Noth showcased “toxic behavior” on set. She also claimed that Noth was the “alpha male actor” who made an offensive comment about a fellow stand-in.

A rep for Noth told THR, “Now that everyone is piling onto Chris Noth, the timing is unquestionably convenient to drag him into her ‘recollection’ of events. Chris denies these allegations and there’s never been a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of Sex and the City.”

Nixon, along with stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Davis have since released a joint statement in which they offered their support to the women who came forward.