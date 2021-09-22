×
Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, Ben Stiller and More Pay Tribute to Willie Garson: “A Dear, Funny, Kind Man and Delightful Actor”

Jason Alexander, Julie Bowen, Rob Morrow and Rex Lee were also among the Hollywood figures who honored the late actor on social media after learning about his death.

By

Trilby Beresford, Ariana Brockington

Willie Garson
Willie Garson Phillip Faraone/WireImage

In the wake of Willie Garson’s death on Tuesday, many Hollywood figures took to social media to share memories and tributes to the late Sex and the City actor.

Garson, who was best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s stylish best friend Stanford on the HBO comedy, died after a short illness at the age of 57.

The late actor’s son, Nathen, shared a post about his father’s death on Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it,” he wrote in the caption.

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon wrote, “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

Fellow SATC alum Mario Cantone shared a heartfelt message for his “sweet friend.” “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” he wrote. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Ben Stiller sent love to Nathen and wrote on Twitter: “Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.”

Jason Alexander was also early to react, writing on Twitter: “The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well.”

Julie Bowen referred to Garson as “a friend who loved me at my worst (and always let me know it),” and said “Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always.”

An NBC spokesperson said in a statement: “No matter what project he was on, Willie was always a fan favorite. Nowhere was that more true than on ‘White Collar,’ where he took the character of Mozzie, an outcast conspiracy theorist, and made him lovable to the core. He will be missed.”

Garson reprised his beloved role in the spinoff films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 and was set to reunite with the cast in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That… He also appeared as Mozzie on White Collar for five years.

Dulé Hill called the news “heartbreaking.” “Love you @WillieGarson. You will be sorely missed,” he wrote followed by a few broken heart emojis. 

Chad Lowe tweeted, “He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed.”

Entourage actor Rex Lee wrote, “I didn’t know him well but Willie Garson was always kind and respectful to me. He will be missed.”

Read these reactions and more, below.

