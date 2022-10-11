‘Dahmer’ Vaults to No. 2 All Time on Netflix English-Language Series Chart

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer limited series is now the second most-watched English language title in the platform’s history.

The streamer’s rankings for the week of Oct. 3-9 show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story racking up 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide, ranking first for the third week in a row. That brings the Ryan Murphy Productions series’ total to 701.37 million hours since its Sept. 21 debut — good for second place on Netflix’s all-time ranking of English-language series. Dahmer passed season two of Bridgerton (656.26 million hours over its first 28 days) over the course of the week.

It trails only season four of Stranger Things (1.35 billion hours) among English-language Netflix shows; the company’s all-time rankings are based on viewing within 28 days of a title’s release.

Dahmer also sits fourth among Netflix series in any language, behind Squid Game (1.65 billion hours over its first 28 days), Stranger Things 4 and the final season of Money Heist (792.23 million). The first two are likely out of reach, but the remaining nine days of Dahmer’s 28-day window should push it past Money Heist.

Dahmer’s 205 million-plus hours of viewing for Oct. 3-9 is more than triple that of the next most-watched series, German drama The Empress (59.43 million hours worldwide), according to Netflix’s rankings. Among English-language shows, another Dahmer-related series — the latest installment of the Conversations With a Killer docuseries — ranked second with 31.4 million hours of viewing. An earlier season, The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, also re-entered the top 10.

Horror auteur Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club had a muted debut, finishing fourth among English-langauge Netflix shows for the week with 18.79 million hours of viewing after its Oct. 7 premiere.