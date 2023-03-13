‘The Daily Show’ Lands President Biden Interview With Guest Host Kal Penn

Kal Penn is kicking off his week at The Daily Show with special guest President Biden.

Notably, the March 13 interview marks Biden’s first Daily Show visit since taking office. It’s also a considerable flex for Penn, who’s been open about his desire to land the Daily Show gig full-time. “It’s a dream gig,” Penn told Stephen Colbert during a recent visit to The Late Show. “I have spent my career being humble and putting my head down and all that, and now I’m like, ‘This is a job I want. I want people to know I want the job.’”

The chair has been filled by a rotation of guest hosts including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones and Marlon Wayans since Trevor Noah stepped down in December. Penn comes to it with the advantage of having moved between Hollywood and the White House in his career. Though he’s arguably best known for his roles in the stoner comedy franchise Harold & Kumar, House and Designated Survivor, he also spent two-plus years serving in the public engagement arm of the Obama administration.

To be sure, this was not Penn’s first time interviewing Biden, and their comfort level together at the White House was on display as the two discussed marriage equality and what “the federal government might be able to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, especially trans kids, who are dealing with all of these regressive state laws that are popping up.” In fact, Penn prefaced his question to the president by noting that he’d been engaged to his partner, Josh, for the last five years, which, he noted, “really only means that every auntie and uncle that I have is beyond disappointed that there hasn’t been a wedding.”

Biden detailed his “epiphany,” recounting a moment late in high school, when, in his father’s company, young Biden witnessed two men kissing for the first time. He recalls his dad turning to him and saying, “Joey, it’s simple, they love each other.” Biden insisted that he’s maintained that “it’s simple” outlook ever since, adding, “Doesn’t matter whether it’s same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to be married. What is the problem? So, listen to your auntie and uncle, get married. Do it now.”

Turning more serious, he added that what’s going on with trans kids in Florida is, as his mother would say, “close to sinful.” He continued, “It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or a woman.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations. I don’t know, it’s cruel, and the way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed with same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable.”