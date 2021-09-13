‘The Daily Show’ Moving to ViacomCBS Times Square HQ in Return to Studio

The Daily Social Distancing Show is over, and The Daily Show is back… with a bit of a twist.

Host Trevor Noah will bring Comedy Central’s late night comedy series back to the studio Monday night, for the first time since March of 2020. Noah had been hosting the show (renamed The Daily Social Distancing Show) from his apartment ever since New York City first shut down in the early weeks of the pandemic.

However, The Daily Show will be leaving the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan (where it has originated from since Craig Kilborn hosted the program), and move to parent company ViacomCBS’ corporate headquarters in Times Square. In addition, Comedy Central says that the show will hold “onto the intimacy and creative elements that drove the success of the Emmy-nominated hit during the pandemic.” In other words, don’t expect the bleachers full of crowds that The Daily Show used to have.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be Noah’s first guest.

The move comes as ViacomCBS consolidates some of its signature studio programming at its Times Square headquarters. Earlier this month, the company rebranded CBS This Morning as CBS Mornings, and moved it from the CBS Broadcast Center on the West Side of Manhattan to Times Square. It is not clear whether The Daily Show will share the same studio space as CBS Mornings, or work out of its own studio. CBS Mornings is originating from the 2nd floor studio that used to house MTV’s Total Request Live.