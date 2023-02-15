‘Daisy Jones & The Six‘ Trailer Teases Riley Keough and Sam Claflin’s ’70s Rock Band Grappling With Fame, Love Triangle

It’s a rock and roll love triangle in the official trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six.

Amazon on Wednesday released the full-length trailer of the highly anticipated book-to-screen series adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six chronicles the rise and fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s fronted by Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin). Despite achieving superstardom and success, the band unexpectedly breaks up, only deciding to share what caused them to implode decades later.

Throughout the trailer, tensions rise as Claflin’s Billy is forced to adjust when Daisy joins their band, which leads them to not only have a complicated musical partnership but an unexpected chemistry both personally and artistically, while his wife Camila (Camila Morrone) and the rest of the band watch on.

Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series with Jenkins Reid producing. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer.

Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright also star in the limited series with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant.

The series will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Blake Mills. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records via the Aurora album during the rollout of the series, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24.

The teaser trailer released last month, featured a first listen of “Regret Me,” one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast. The new trailer debuted the second single, “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).”

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.