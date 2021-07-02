Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured In 16th Season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team for the 16th edition of the HBO and NFL Films docuseries Hard Knocks, the NFL says. Actor Liev Schreiber will once again narrate the series.

The first episode will debut on HBO and HBO Max Tuesday Aug. 10, with the last of five episodes set for Sept. 7, just ahead of the NFL kickoff game on Sept. 9, which will see the Cowboys face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The series, which launched in 2001, follows an NFL team at their training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Cowboys have been featured twice in the series, in 2002 and 2008. This year, the NFL and HBO are betting that the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from an injury, and the second year for head coach Mike McCarthy, will make for compelling TV.

“Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them,” said Ken Rodgers, vp and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, in a statement. “Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as “America’s Team” is paired with uniquely interesting storylines.”

The 2020 installment followed both Los Angeles teams, the Chargers and the Rams. HBO has aired 77 episodes and special editions of the series since it debuted 20 years ago.