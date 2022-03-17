Richard Armitage, Indira Varma Cast in Netflix Adaptation of Erotic Thriller ‘Damage’

Netflix has added a new erotic thriller to its growing slate of U.K. originals.

Damage — a contemporary three-part adaptation of the 1991 novella from late author Josephine Hart — is described as a “thrilling and seductive limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire.” The story centers around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton embarks on a passionate affair with her fiancé’s father, William. While Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral. But, how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt?

The cast includes Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, Stay Close, The Stranger) as William; Charlie Murphy (Halo, Peaky Blinders) as Anna; Indira Varma (This Way Up, Obi Wan Kenobi) as William’s wife Ingrid; Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel, Strangers) as Anna’s fiancé Martyn and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Chloe, Gangs of London) as Peggy.

Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters are writing, with Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa (Good Vibrations, Ordinary Love) directing. The series is produced by Gina Carter. Moonage’s Matthew Read and Frith Triplady, and Gaumont’s Alison Jackson are executive producers.

Damage has already been adapted for the big screen. Landing just a year after the novella was first published, 1992 feature Damage from director Louis Malle starred Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, Miranda Richardson, Rupert Graves and Ian Bannen. The film earned $31 million globally, with Richardson winning the BAFTA for best supporting actress, and landing both Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Binoche was nominated for best actress at the Cesar Awards.

Armitage is repped by United Agents and Management 360 & WME in the U.S., Varma by Dalzell and Beresford Ltd, Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA in the U.S., Murphy by The Artists Partnership and Premier PR, and Shah by Mosaic, UTA, Conway van Gelder Grant Ltd. and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.