Damian Lewis Returning to Showtime’s ‘Billions’ for Season 7

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Axe is back.
Damian Lewis is returning to Showtime’s Billions for the finance drama’s upcoming seventh season.
The move marks a reversal for the actor, who exited his position as the show’s co-lead, playing hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod, after season five. Lewis will appear in six of the new season’s 12 episodes.
Lewis’ departure was explained by his character going on the run from legal troubles. Co-star Corey Stoll was then upped to series regular and his character took over Axe’s company.
Related Stories
Lewis has previously suggested he left the series when his original five-season contract was up because he was a bit weary of the role. “It’s difficult to keep mining, creatively … We know who he is,” Lewis told The New York Times. “I always just assumed that [five] would be enough.” He also added that the passing of his wife in 2021, actress Helen McCrory, was not a factor in the decision, but that he did want to spend more time at home in London after “we had a sadness in our family.”
Showtime recently announced it was planning to invest heavily in Billions‘ future, developing as many as four series connected to the franchise from executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien — potential stories include Millions and Trillions. The finance drama now ranks as Showtime’s longest-running scripted original series.
In addition, Toney Goins, who plays Philip, has been upped to series regular in season seven, which is currently in production in New York. While there’s no premiere date yet, Billions returns with its seventh season later this year.
The new season’s description: “In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Rambling Reporter
Courteney Cox Fights Back Tears at Walk of Fame Event With ‘Friends’ Stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow
-
Wizards of Waverly Place
Selena Gomez Says Her Biggest Mistake Was “Not Staying in Touch” With ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Co-Stars
-
The Tourist
Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald Reunite for ‘The Tourist’ Season 2, Production Shifts to Ireland
-
-
-
Representation in Hollywood
Nearly 60 Percent of PBS Doc Content in 2022 Featured BIPOC Talent or Was “Diversity-Related,” Per DEI Report