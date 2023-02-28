×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Damian Lewis Returning to Showtime’s ‘Billions’ for Season 7

The Emmy-winner is returning to the finance drama after his abrupt exit in season 5.

Damian Lewis in 'Billions'
Damian Lewis in 'Billions' Courtesy of SHOWTIME

The Axe is back.

Damian Lewis is returning to Showtime’s Billions for the finance drama’s upcoming seventh season.

The move marks a reversal for the actor, who exited his position as the show’s co-lead, playing hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod, after season five. Lewis will appear in six of the new season’s 12 episodes.

Lewis’ departure was explained by his character going on the run from legal troubles. Co-star Corey Stoll was then upped to series regular and his character took over Axe’s company.

Related Stories

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde attend the world premiere of Dexter New Blood Series at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 01, 2021 in New York City.
TV

Showtime Shake-Up: Gary Levine Shifts to Advisory Role; Jana Winograde to Exit

Showtime's 'Billions'
TV

Behind Showtime's Franchise Frenzy

Lewis has previously suggested he left the series when his original five-season contract was up because he was a bit weary of the role. “It’s difficult to keep mining, creatively … We know who he is,” Lewis told The New York Times. “I always just assumed that [five] would be enough.” He also added that the passing of his wife in 2021, actress Helen McCrory, was not a factor in the decision, but that he did want to spend more time at home in London after “we had a sadness in our family.”

Showtime recently announced it was planning to invest heavily in Billions‘ future, developing as many as four series connected to the franchise from executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien — potential stories include Millions and Trillions. The finance drama now ranks as Showtime’s longest-running scripted original series.

In addition, Toney Goins, who plays Philip, has been upped to series regular in season seven, which is currently in production in New York. While there’s no premiere date yet, Billions returns with its seventh season later this year.

The new season’s description: “In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad