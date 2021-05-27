Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith vs. Technology in Peacock Drama

Damon Lindelof has set his next TV project.

The Watchmen and Leftovers grad is teaming with Big Bang Theory grad Tara Hernandez for Mrs. Davis, a scripted drama that has been picked up straight to series at Peacock following a multiple-outlet bidding war.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the 10-episode series is described as an exploration of faith vs. technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Hernandez will serve as showrunner on Mrs. Davis and co-write the series alongside Lindelof. Both will exec produce via their respective overall deals with Warner Bros. Television.

“Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent,” Lindelof said. Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic. … I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

Susan Rovner developed the series during her long tenure at Warner Bros. TV and before she left the studio to oversee NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming portfolio. In addition to developing the series, Rovner has now had the rare opportunity to also acquire it as a buyer as sources note her history with the project helped Peacock beat others for the series.

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock!” Rovner said. “From Lost, to The Leftovers, to Watchmen, Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon brings Mrs. Davis a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come!”

The project marks Lindelof’s follow-up to HBO’s Watchmen, which he has been adamant about handing over to a new voice should the premium cabler opt to bring the award-winning series back for a second season. He has a long relationship with Warners and, unlike other producers, focuses only on one project at a time. Hernandez, meanwhile, started as an assistant on The Big Bang Theory before working her way up to writer and co-exec producer on the multicamera comedy and its prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon.

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake,” Hernandez said. “To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa [Katz, head of scripted], and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

Mrs. Davis also marks a key off-network sale for Warners under new studio chief Channing Dungey. The move illustrates that the studio under Dungey will continue to sell to outside platforms while also serving as a top supplier for WarnerMedia brands like HBO and streamer HBO Max.

“A series like Mrs. Davis is exactly why we love making television,” Dungey said. “The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them.”

Mrs. Davis easily becomes one of the buzziest series that Peacock has in the works. The streamer, which launched last year, is also working on a Battlestar Galactica update and has Kate McKinnon vehicle Joe Exotic in the works. The streamer, which is overseen by Rovner and Frances Berwick, also has originals including Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, Queer as Folk and NBC transfer Langdon on its roster.