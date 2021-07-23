Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama

Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for HBO Max.

The series is called The Human Conditions and it’s described as “a magical-realist medical drama,” where “a young British doctor must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.”

Sharp is considered an inventive up-and-coming BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who gained notice with this 2014 short The Kármán Line starring Olivia Colman and one of his follow-up films, 2016’s Sunspring, was billed as the world’s first movie written entirely by AI. He will write, direct and be an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television project.

Other executive producers include Lindelof, Reeves, Daniel Pipski, Rafi Crohn, Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward. Lindelof and Reeves are both under overall deals with WBTV.

Meanwhile, Lindelof recently set up his first post-Watchmen project — executive producing and co-writing with showrunner Tara Hernandez the new drama Mrs. Davis, which received a straight-to-series order from Peacock. While Reeves awaits the release of his pandemic-delayed The Batman next year and is also executive producing (with Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams) the DC animated series Batman: Caped Crusader for HBO Max.