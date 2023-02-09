Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. to Star in CBS Comedy

CBS has handed out a pilot order for its first comedy project for the 2023-24 broadcast season.

The network has picked up an untitled multicamera comedy set to star Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. The project will be co-written by former Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Hency as well as the senior of the Wayans duo.

The potential series, which is produced in-house at CBS Studios, revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans) who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Kameron Tarlow, vp of production, will also oversee the series for Two Shakes Entertainment, the production company he co-founded with Wayans Jr. that is based at CBS Studios with an overall deal.

This is CBS’ first comedy pilot order of the season. The network, under new entertainment president Amy Reisenbach, has already picked up dramas Matlock (starring Kathy Bates) and The Good Fight offshoot Elsbeth (fronted by Carrie Preston). The network already has picked up drama The Never Game, starring Justin Hartley, to series after developing the project last season. Additional comedy pilot orders are expected in the coming weeks.

