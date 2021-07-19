Dan Abrams Set to Host Show For NewsNation

NewsNation, the fledgling cable news channel owned by local TV station giant Nexstar, is adding some high-profile talent to its primetime lineup.

The channel on Monday said that ABC News chief legal correspondent Dan Abrams is joining to host a new primetime show, Dan Abrams Live, beginning Sept. 27. The Abrams show will replace NewsNation Prime, which had been airing at 8 p.m. and was anchored by Marni Hughes, Rob Nelson and Albert Ramon.

The move reunites Abrams with NewsNation president Michael Corn, who had been the senior executive producer of ABC’s Good Morning America until earlier this year. Corn joined NewsNation in May.

Abrams, the founder of Law&Crime Network and Mediaite, also hosts a show for SiriusXM, and previously hosted the popular reality show Live PD for A&E, though it was canceled last year amid the nationwide protests against police brutality.

“Joining NewsNation is a welcome, natural fit for me,” said Abrams. “Too much of cable news is polluted by partisanship with shows focused on indoctrinating viewers, unabashedly cheering for one side or another. We are committed to presenting independent-minded analysis and opinion on politics, media, and the most important stories of the day, exposing hypocrisy on all sides so viewers can make up their own minds. Always fact-based, sometimes surprising, but never agenda driven — you might call it a cable news show for the rest of us.”

Corn is also tapping another of his former ABC News colleagues to host NewsNation’s morning show. Adrienne Bankert, who joined NewsNation in April after serving as a national correspondent for ABC, will anchor the channel’s morning show Morning in America, also beginning Sept. 27.

NewsNation has struggled to break out in the ratings since its relaunch. Over the past few weeks it has been averaging just over 100,000 viewers, far behind Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN.