‘GMA Weekend’ Anchor Dan Harris Leaving ABC News

ABC News anchor Dan Harris, who leads Good Morning America‘s weekend edition GMA Weekend, will leave the network, he said on the program Sunday morning.

Harris said he will leave ABC in two months so that he can focus on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier, which he founded in 2013.

“This was a difficult decision for me.,” Harris said Sunday. “As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work-life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

He founded Ten Percent Happier after suffering an on-air panic attack during Good Morning America in 2004. He would go on to write a book recounting the experience and what happened afterward called 10% Happier: How I Tamed The Voice In My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Actually Works.

Harris joined ABC News in 2000, covering the Afghanistan war and Hurricane Katrina, among other major stories. He was named anchor of GMA Weekend in 2010.