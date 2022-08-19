Dan Levy Joins ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

The fourth season of Netflix’s Sex Education is coming into focus.

Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy has joined the cast of the Laurie Nunn-created dramedy in a recurring role, one of seven new faces joining the retooled season of the critically praised series. Also joining as series regulars are Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Dan Levy in ‘Sex Education’ season 4 Courtesy of Netflix

Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen) will all return for season four.

Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene in ‘Sex Education’ season 4 Courtesy of Netflix

The news comes after Sex Education’s third season featured the closure of Moordale Secondary. Creative changes followed as four cast members — Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) — announced that they would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Here’s how Netflix describes season four of Sex Education: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Levy, whose role marks his live-action TV return since the conclusion of his Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, will play Thomas, Maeve’s U.S. tutor at her Ivy League college. Details on roles played by series newcomers Graham, Reuther, Mufti, Lexa, James and Imani Yahshua were not immediately available. Filming on season four is now under way in Wales, U.K., through year’s end.

Dan Levy and Emma Mackey in ‘Sex Education’ season 4 Courtesy of Netflix

Nunn created the series and serves as showrunner. Exec producers include Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor. The series is produced by Eleven for Netflix. A premiere date for season four of Sex Education has not yet been determined.

Levy signed a film and TV deal with Netflix in September 2021 under which he will star, write, direct and produce a romantic comedy feature film. His TV pact officially started in July, after his previous overall deal with Disney. He’s repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Yorn Levine.

