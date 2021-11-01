Dan Levy to Host Cooking Show for HBO Max

Eugene Levy may be ready to hit the road for Apple TV+, but Dan Levy is heading into the kitchen for HBO Max.

The Emmy-winning father-son and Schitt’s Creek duo have each signed on to host dueling unscripted series as Dan Levy has set up The Big Brunch for HBO Max, with the news coming a mere hour after Apple announced Eugene Levy would host The Reluctant Traveler.

The Big Brunch is described as an unscripted cooking competition, the Levy-created show will see chefs offered the chance to share their stories and business dreams while going head-to-head for a “life-altering prize” all while finding innovative ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The series, scheduled to bow in 2022, hails from Boardwalk Pictures (Chef’s Table, Cheer) and is exec produced by Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale,” Levy said in a statement Monday. “Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

The HBO Max deal comes after Levy inked a film and TV deal with Netflix in September and is already at work on a romcom for the streaming giant. The TV pact will kick in at. Netflix in July, once his current scripted-only deal with Disney’s ABC Signature expires. While there are multiple projects in development, the Disney pact Levy signed before the historic Schitt’s Creek Emmys sweep has yet to bear fruit.

“What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu,” said HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey. “There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!”

Dan Levy is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and attorney David Krintzman.