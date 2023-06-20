Dan Stevens Replaces Justin Roiland in Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ (Exclusive)

Hulu has found its replacement for Justin Roiland in the animated comedy Solar Opposites.

Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion, Gaslit) has been tapped to take over the lead role in the animated series that was originally created by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Roiland, who was ousted in January amid domestic violence charges.

Stevens will take over voicing the character of Korvo, a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes and professes to hate Earth. He desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet. Watch a clip featuring Stevens’ Solar Opposites debut, below.

The voice role expands Stevens’ relationship with Solar Opposites producers 20th Television Animation as he also has a role in the studio’s adult animated Apple comedy Central Park. He also has done work in other animated series including Max’s The Prince (voicing Prince Charles) and in Netflix’s Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

All 11 episodes of the fourth season of Solar Opposites release Aug. 14 on Hulu. A Valentine’s Day special is set for next year. The series, which counts McMahan and Josh Bycel as exec producers, scored an early season five renewal back in October 2022.

Roiland was ousted from Solar Opposites and lost his producing deal with 20th Animation earlier this year after he was also fired from Adult Swim’s cult hit Rick and Morty. Roiland co-created that show alongside Dan Harmon and voiced both of the title roles. A search remains under way at Warner Bros. Discovery-backed Adult Swim to replace Roiland’s roles as sources say Rick and Morty may now be voiced by two different actors.

Roiland saw his Hollywood empire implode after allegations of domestic violence surfaced and reports, including in The Hollywood Reporter, uncovered years of his allegedly troubling behavior. An Orange County District Attorney dismissed the domestic violence charges, citing insufficient evidence. Roiland hailed the outcome as “justice” and further maintained the allegations were “false.”

Hulu, meanwhile, has yet to make a decision on the future of Koala Man, the animated series Roiland exec produced and voiced a role in, which aired its eight-episode first season in January.

Stevens, who most recently appeared in the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.