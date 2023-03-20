Julianne Hough Rejoins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as Co-Host

Following the departure of Tyra Banks, Dancing With the Stars has found a new co-host — one who’s likely familiar to viewers of the show.

Julianne Hough, a former pro dancer and judge on the long-running competition series, is rejoining DWTS as a host for its 32nd season. She’ll co-host the Disney+ show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Hough will also rejoin her brother, Derek, on Dancing With the Stars. He serves as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Julianne Hough joined Dancing With the Stars as one of its professional dancers in the show’s fourth season in 2007. She and her celebrity partners (Apolo Ohno and Hélio Castroneves) were crowned champions in seasons four and five.

She left the show in 2009 to pursue other aspects of her career but made several guest appearances before joining the judging panel from 2014-17. Hough has been a guest judge several times in recent seasons.

Banks, who has hosted DWTS in 2020, announced on March 17 that she would be leaving the show, telling TMZ that “I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes.”

Dancing With the Stars moved to Disney+ in 2022 after 17 years and 30 seasons on ABC, with Ribeiro — who also hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC — joining Banks as co-host. The competition’s 32nd cycle, and second on the streamer, is set to premiere in the fall; the lineup of dancers will be announced closer to its debut.

Hough won an Emmy in 2015 for outstanding choreography on DWTS and has been nominated in the category two other times. She made her Broadway debut last year in the play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Other acting credits include Fox’s Grease Live, Rock of Ages and Dolly Parton’s Hearstrings.