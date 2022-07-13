Dani Weinstein Joins 101 Studios as PR Chief (Exclusive)

Dani Weinstein, the veteran PR and marketing executive who specializes in awards campaigns, has been named the chief communications officer and global publicity head of 101 Studios, the production company behind Yellowstone and all of Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Weinstein’s hire reunites her with 101 Studios founder and CEO David Glasser, with whom she worked closely from 2008 through 2017 when they were both top executives at The Weinstein Co. (She is not related to the former company’s namesakes.)

Weinstein, who always has been and will continue to be based in New York, most recently served as Focus Features’ executive vp publicity from August 2017 through November 2021, overseeing the specialty operation’s theatrical publicity (it enjoyed its biggest domestic opening ever under her watch when Downton Abbey debuted to $31 million) and Oscar-winning campaigns for Darkest Hour, BlacKkKlansman, Promising Young Woman and Belfast.

After beginning her career as an agent at Don Buchwald & Associates, Weinstein made her name at Miramax (as executive vp, publicity from June 1999 through August 2005) and The Weinstein Co. (as president of publicity from August 2005 through August 2016, save for a brief hiatus as senior vp, publicity at the PR firm ID from September 2010 through August 2012). She played a central role in both companies’ heydays, not least by spearheading their internal awards pushes for films such as The Reader, The Artist, Silver Linings Playbook, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and The King’s Speech, all of which took home major Oscars.