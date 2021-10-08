Daniel Craig and James Corden Recreate ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Thelma & Louise’ on ‘Late Late Show’

Daniel Craig joined the The Late Late Show Thursday night to help host James Corden recreate some of the funniest and most recognizable scenes from 24 blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Thelma & Louise, and even a few James Bond films.

Corden introduced the “Blockbusters Role Call” segment and said it was in honor of moviegoers returning to watch films in theaters before Craig was welcomed onto the stage with applause.

Craig joked he was not ready for the challenge of acting out all the films in only 9 minutes before adding, “It’s going to be great!” The first film up was Jurassic Park. Craig said “Welcome to Jurassic Park,” as an inflatable dinosaur wandered across the screen. Corden then channeled Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones as he pretended to be chased by a giant boulder. Craig returned with a blonde wig to represent the damsel running away from King Kong, played by Corden wearing a gorilla hand.

Later, the pair put on black leather jackets to transform into the T-Birds from Grease. Craig, doing his best impression of John Travolta said, “Why, this car could be systematic, hydromatic, ultramatic! Why, it could be ‘Greased Lightning!'” Craig and Corden sang the song from the musical while performing a few dance moves.

As they transitioned to the car from Back to the Future, Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed “Doc” Brown in the film, crashed the set. He said, “Whoa, stop! If you’re gonna do an iconic scene from a famous movie, do it properly.” Lloyd replaced Corden as “Doc” next to Craig who was pretending to be Marty McFly. The Back to the Future actor delivered his iconic line: “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!”

The next surprise cameo was from Geena Davis during a recreation of the final scene from Thelma & Louise. After Craig and Corden pretended to have a debate about the characters, Davis, who played Thelma, made an appearance. “Just a second, I think I’m gonna help out here,” Davis said. The three held hands as they feigned driving off a cliff.

The segment ended with Craig reprising his role as James Bond in Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, and his last film No Time To Die, out Friday. He walked across the stage to mirror the 007 opening credits scene. “And now, for the last time,” he said to the audience. “The name’s Bond, James Bond.”

Craig and Corden also acted out moments from Gone With the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, Avengers, Jaws, Titanic, Avatar, E.T., Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Dirty Dancing.

Watch the full segment below.