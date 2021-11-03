Daniel Dae Kim to Star in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series

Daniel Dae Kim is joining the cast of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

The series, now overseen by showrunner Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita), is described as a reimagined take on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated franchise. Kim will portray the series regular role of Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthlessly driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors.

Kim joins a previously announced cast that includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Albert Kim serves as the central writer on the show and exec produces alongside Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) of Rideback as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing). Roseanne Liang will direct alongside Goi, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

Daniel Dae Kim counts Hawaii Five-0, Lost, The Divergent Series and Hellboy among his credits. He’s the exec producer of ABC’s The Good Doctor and next stars in Nat Geo’s scripted miniseries The Hot Zone: Anthrax, opposite Tony Goldwyn. He’s repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre.

Netflix picked up Avatar: The Last Airbender straight to series in September 2018. Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko parted ways with the streaming giant following creative differences (and for a lucrative overall deal with ViacomCBS) in August 2020. Albert Kim was tapped to take over as showrunner and lead the creative a year later and set Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ousley and Liu as the young leads of the series.