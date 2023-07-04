Daniel Radcliffe on the Possibility of Returning to Hogwarts in ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t think it’s time for his Harry Potter to return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor opened up about the Harry Potter series coming to Max, which is set to bring the books by controversial author J.K. Rowling to life, with each one earning its own season in the decade-long show. When asked if fans could expect his beloved version of the Boy Who Lived to make an appearance in the reboot, Radcliffe confirmed the chances are pretty low.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he told the website. “So, I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way.”

Nonetheless, The Lost City star explained that he wishes the actor who takes on the role next “all the luck in the world,” adding, “I’m very excited to have that torch passed, but I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported in January 2021 that a Harry Potter show was in the works at then-HBO Max. The news officially broke this April, when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the plans for the live-action series during a presentation about how HBO Max and Discovery+ would be integrated after the merger.

This is how Max described the series: “The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”