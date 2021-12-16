Danny Elfman, Tim Burton Reteam for Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Series

Danny Elfman and Tim Burton are collaborating again.

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer will write the theme music for Wednesday, Burton’s live-action Netflix series about the Addams Family daughter. Elfman will also create themes and score episodes of the series, working alongside composer Scott Bacon (Smash, Bates Motel).

Ordered to series in February, Wednesday is a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at the school.

Burton is directing several episodes and executive produces with showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi for the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman. MGM Television is producing the series.

Elfman and Burton have worked together on a host of the director’s films dating back to 1985’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Elfman also composed music for Burton’s Beetlejuice, Batman and Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mars Attacks!, Big Fish (for which Elfman earned one of his four career Oscar nods) and Alice in Wonderland, among others.