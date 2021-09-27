Danny Strong Sued by Fired Management Team

Danny Strong’s career keeps heading north, but he’s now without the Gotham Group after an 18-year relationship with the management firm. On Friday, Gotham filed suit against Strong, alleging it’s still entitled to commissions after termination.

Strong first hit it big as an actor on Buffy the Vampire Slayer before appearing on other shows including Gilmore Girls, Mad Men, Justified and Billions. His work as a producer and writer has arguably been even more impressive. He co-created the Fox hip hop drama Empire, wrote the screenplay for a pair of Hunger Games films and wrote and produced Lee Daniels’ The Butler. He’s currently developing a movie about Donald Trump for HBO and, according to the complaint, has another movie in the works for Paramount Pictures starring A-listers.

Gotham Group, represented by top Hollywood litigator Patty Glaser, says it was fired on Sept. 13.

The management agency says it has become apparent that Strong was only terminating them to avoid commissions (10 percent on projects) associated with a “shiny new deal extension” with Disney. The new overall TV deal is said to have been completed in July and is the “most lucractive contract thus far in his career.”

Strong’s attorney is taking the position that an oral agreement between Strong and Gotham is unenforceable, adds the complaint, which is seeking declaratory relief this isn’t true.

Strong has yet to comment about the lawsuit or respond in court.