Marvel’s ‘Daredevil,’ DC’s ‘Penguin’ On Hold Amid Writers Strike

Sometimes, superheroes just can’t power through a challenging situation. Marvel and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again, and DC and Max’s Penguin are shutting down for the duration of the writers strike, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The double shuttering occurs after the two series both were shut down multiple times due to picketing writers.

Daredevil: Born Again and Penguin are the latest productions to shutter amid the strike, which began May 2 and stopped work on features such as Lionsgate and Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune. Additionally, two Marvel Studios movies (Thunderbolts and Blade) opted to postpone the start of production as the scripts were not quite ready.

Daredevil: Born Again is an 18-episode series that will return Charlie Cox to the role he initially played for three seasons on Netflix. Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, while Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt also star in the series, from writers and and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as the DC villain. The eight-episode series is a spinoff from last year’s The Batman, co-written and directed by Matt Reeves. Reeves is exec producing the crime drama with Dylan Clark, Farrell, Lauren LeFranc (who wrote the scripts and is serving as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes) and Bill Carraro. The cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin are both expected to bow in 2024.