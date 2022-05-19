‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series in the Works at Marvel

The Man Without Fear is back as a series.

After several teases of characters from Netflix’s Daredevil show in its own content, Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with a Daredevil series for Disney+.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been tapped to write and exec produce a series that will be notable for being the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to get a new but continued series, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to establishing their heroes on Disney+, Marvel’s TV arm, then run by Jeph Loeb, produced several gritty titles for Netflix under a wide-ranging deal. Those included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist. The series led to an Avengers-style event series, The Defenders.

Daredevil proved to be one of the more popular outings from the streamer, lasting three seasons, and star Charlie Cox won over fans with his portrayal of blind avenging attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Fans were enthralled when the actor reprised the character for a cameo in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing a potential return.

Meanwhile, Daredevil’s villain, the Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, was revealed to be the key nemesis in Hawkeye, Marvel’s hit series that also unfolded late last year.

The Netflix titles have now transferred to Disney+ and are more mature (ie. more violent and cuss-filled) than the average Marvel show, let alone the normal Disney+ content.

Corman and Ord are best known for creating USA spy series Covert Affairs that ran for four seasons and starred Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. They also worked on action thriller shows The Enemy Within and The Brave. They are repped by Verve and Entertainment 360.

Variety first reported the involvement of Corman and Ord.