‘Sorry for Your Loss’ Creator Teams With Danny Strong, Darren Aronofsky for FX Drama ‘The Answers’

Kit Steinkellner, creator of the critically praised former Facebook Watch drama Sorry for Your Loss, is returning to television in a big way at FX.

The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a pilot order for an adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers, with Steinkellner set to write the script and exec produce alongside Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky.

The Answers is set in the near future and follows a heartbroken young woman who joins an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love. But after moving into an idyllic, secluded location with her fellow female participants, she and the other women start questioning what’s really happening in the experiment, and why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man.

Steinkellner penned the pilot for the script, which is being produced by Disney’s 20th Television. Exec producers include Strong (Dopesick, Empire), Aronofsky (FX’s Kindred, One Strange Rock), Mandy Safavi with Danny Strong Productions and Ari Handel and Elizabeth Gesas with Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures. Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child, Landline) is set to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Sorry for Your Loss ran for two seasons on Facebook Watch before the social media platform pulled the plug on pricey scripted originals. The series, which starred Elizabeth Olsen, has an impressive 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Steinkellner is an award-winning playwright and graphic novelist who has developed for platforms including Showtime, Amazon and Hulu and penned feature scripts for the likes of Lionsgate, Sony and Netflix. She’s repped by Circle of Confusion and Felker Toczek.

Strong, who is based at 20th TV with an overall deal, was behind Hulu’s Emmy-winning Michael Keaton-led limited series Dopesick. He’s with CAA. Aronofsky, who earned a series order at FX earlier this year for drama Kindred, is also with CAA. Author Lacey is with CAA, the Wylie Agency and Eva Dickerman.

While many outlets in Hollywood have embraced the straight to series model, FX remains committed to filming pilots and taking its time with development though the John Landgraf-led network does do its fair share of series pickups largely for closed-ended limited series.