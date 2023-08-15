Darren Kent, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 36

- Share this article on Facebook
Darren Kent, the British actor who played a goat herder mourning his daughter on Game of Thrones and a skeleton in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, has died. He was 36.
Kent died Friday, his agency, Carey Dodd Associates, announced. No other details were immediately available. He battled osteoporosis, arthritis and a rare skin disorder.
Kent made his lone appearance on HBO’s Game of Thrones in the June 2014 episode “The Children” — the season-four finale — where he shows a stunned Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) the charred remains of his 3-year-old daughter, who was killed by Drogon.
In addition to the Chris Pine-starring Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023), Kent appeared in such other films as Mirrors (2008), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), My Feral Heart (2016), The Little Stranger (2018), Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022) and Love Without Walls (2023).
Love Without Walls writer-director Jane Gull, who collaborated with Kent on several occasions, mourned his death on social media.
The Essex-born actor worked with the Mushroom Theatre Company and was on the BBC soap opera EastEnders last year. He also wrote and directed several films, including the 2015 crime drama Abusing Protocol.
