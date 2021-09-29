Dave Chappelle Sets New Netflix Comedy Special, Releases Teaser Trailer

Dave Chappelle is releasing a new comedy special on Netflix.

The comedian’s latest is titled The Closer and the streamer released a teaser trailer for the special on Wednesday:

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says in the teaser. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it to be funny.”

If his quotes seem to be explaining the very concept of comedy itself, they might have something to do with the divisive reaction to his last Netflix special: Sticks and Stones, which premiered in 2019. The special was largely condemned by critics who dubbed it offensive, particularly his jokes about the Michael Jackson and R. Kelly sexual abuse scandals. Yet fans and many in the industry largely disagreed — the special’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score stands at 99 percent and the special won three Emmys, including best writing for a variety special.

Stan Lathan returns to direct The Closer, having directed Chappelle’s six previous Netflix specials.

The special is dubbed The Closer as Chappelle considers it as part of a six-pack set with his previous Netflix work and it covers some of the same topics as his previous specials.

The Closer premieres on Netflix Oct. 5.