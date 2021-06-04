Dave Chappelle Gave Sean Combs a Hilarious Birthday Gift Years Ago

Michael Che was starting an interview Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when it was crashed by Dave Chappelle. But, to be fair, they were at Chappelle’s farm.

Che, the fan-favorite Saturday Night Live writer and co-host of “Weekend Update” was on to talk about the NBC sketch show, his podcast and his new HBO Max program, That Damn Michael Che.

The comic was at Chappelle’s Ohio farm to perform; the Chappelle’s Show host has been holding stand-up shows at home since the pandemic began. Some of the biggest names in comedy have dropped by for the intimate audiences.

While talking about how he was doing, Che noted he just had a birthday in May and that his dear friend and “Weekend Update” co-host, Colin Jost, also had a birthday coming up in June. And because their birthdays are somewhat close, they get each other strange gifts every year.

“This time I show up to my house, and it was a giant dinosaur standing in my backyard,” Che said. “He bought me a friggin’ dinosaur, and now my neighbors think I am either strange or 11 years old.”

Not to be outdone, Chappelle quickly popped on camera to tell a hilarious gift story. “I have a weird gift story, I am so sorry to interrupt, but it’s a good one,” he said to a laughing Che. “Years ago when I was doing Chappelle’s Show, it was Sean “P Diddy” Combs’ birthday. Guess what I got him for his birthday? What do you get the guy who has everything? A Sean John sweatsuit. Bam!”

Sean John, of course, is the fashion line founded by Combs, who Chappelle poked fun at a few times on his Comedy Central show, including in a classic segment mocking Making the Band.

A laughing Kimmel responded to the gift story with, “He was probably just happy if you paid retail for that thing.”

Watch the trio’s full interview below.