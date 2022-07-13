David Beckham Doc Series in Works at Netflix With Oscar Winners Fisher Stevens, John Battsek

David Beckham is getting the documentary treatment at Netflix, which is in production on a new series set to explore the retired soccer star’s working-class beginnings in London and meteoric rise to becoming one of the most recognized – and scrutinized – athletes of his generation.

The series, which was first reported on back in 2020 by British tabloid The Sun, has now been officially confirmed. It comes with a pair of Oscar winners behind the camera. Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) will direct and serve as executive producer alongside John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire).

According to Netflix, the series will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years and interviews with Beckham, his family and friends, as well as key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch.

In The Sun‘s original story from 2020, the show was described as a Kardashians-like fly-on-wall doc series, but The Hollywood Reporter understands that this isn’t the case. And although it’s being produced by Beckham’s own 99 Studios, in association with Ventureland and with Stevens and Battsek on board, alongside the success of Beckham and his family, the project may even delve into some of the controversies and alleged extra-marital affairs that have made him tabloid fodder in the U.K. for more than 20 years.

Also on the creative team for the project are editors Chris King (Senna, Amy) and Bjorn Johnson (Don’t F**k With Cats, Bad Sport), as well as cinematographer Tim Cragg (Three Identical Strangers, Billie).