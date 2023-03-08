David Chase Heads to FX for Next TV Project

The Sopranos creator David Chase is getting into business with FX.

Chase and A Teacher creator Hannah Fidell are co-writing and co-creating a drama for the Disney-owned outlet. Details are being kept quiet, but it’s based on a previously unproduced script of Chase’s, with a contemporary take on it by Fidell.

FX Productions is behind the project, which has a pilot commitment. Fidell will also direct; Chase, Fidell and Chase Films’ Nicole Lambert are executive producing.

The project landing at FX is something of a surprise considering Chase signed a five-year, first-look TV and film deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in October 2021, as his Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark was being released.

The Sopranos, of course, is considered among the greatest TV dramas of all time and won 21 Emmys during its 1999-2007 run on HBO, including two best drama honors and three writing awards for Chase. Since the show’s end, Chase’s output has been fairly small: He wrote and directed the 2012 feature film Not Fade Away and wrote and produced Many Saints.

Following the end of The Sopranos, HBO announced that Chase was working on a miniseries about the early years of Hollywood titled A Ribbon of Dreams, but it never came to be. Chase’s career in television also includes The Rockford Files, Kolchak: The Night Stalker and Northern Exposure. He is repped by UTA, Gendler & Kelly and 42West.

Fidell, who has a first-look deal with FX Productions, expanded her 2013 Sundance film A Teacher into FX and Hulu’s 2020 limited series of the same name, starring Kate Mara. Fidell directed six of its 10 episodes and served as showrunner. She also wrote and directed the 2018 feature The Long Dumb Road and has helmed episodes of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, Casual and The Act. She is repped by UTA, Grandview and Frankfurt Kurnit.