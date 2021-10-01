David Chase Signs HBO Overall Deal, Opening Door to Potentially More ‘Sopranos’

The Sopranos creator David Chase has signed a massive new overall deal with HBO parent company WarnerMedia.

Chase has inked a five-year, first-look deal with the company to develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

To be clear, there is no statement yet on what Chase’s new content might be. But the deal announcement coincides with the release date of Chase’s long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, hitting theaters and HBO Max. Chase has said in a recent interview he “might” be open to making a sequel to the film, and Many Saints director Alan Taylor likewise told The Hollywood Reporter that Chase (pictured above on the set of Many Saints with Taylor) said “maybe” when asked about making more content in the New Jersey mob scene.

Many Saints primarily follows Tony Soprano’s uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), while the film’s teenage Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini, son of the original show’s star James Gandolfini) is mainly an observer. The film’s conclusion leaves viewers with the impression that there could be more story in this world that focuses on young Tony as he enters the world of organized crime.

“David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. “HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max.”

Added Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, “David has a singular voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker. His work is pure and authentic, and highly compelling for a broad audience. The critical reception of The Many Saints of Newark speaks to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family.”

The Sopranos has recently enjoyed a resurgence in streaming popularity during the pandemic, with more younger generation viewers discovering the series for the first time. The series premiered in 1999 and ran for six seasons. Many Saints is available now on HBO Max.