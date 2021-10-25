David E. Kelley Lands Mystery Drama at Peacock

David E. Kelley is getting into business with another streaming service.

The prolific writer and producer has scored a series order at NBCUniversal’s Peacock for a drama titled The Missing. The eight-episode mystery, based on The Missing File by Israeli author Dror A. Mishani, centers on an NYPD detective named Avraham Avraham, who begins to question his humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

The project is a co-production of Keshet Studios and Universal Television, with Kelley serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

“We are incredibly fortunate to bring this series to Peacock audiences led by iconic producer David E. Kelley, who has shepherded some of today’s most buzzworthy dramas,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Keshet Studios alongside Universal Television to bring this compelling, soulful mystery to life.”

Said Kelley, “I was riveted by Dror’s novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life.”

The Missing File is the first in a series of novels about Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to finding the truth. Mishani has published four books in the series so far, which have been translated into more than 20 languages.

“Our lead character, Avraham Avraham, is one we’ve never seen on TV before; his compassion and approach creates a wish fulfillment aspect to the show, something we believe could not be more timely, and is what TV needs right now,” said Keshet Studios president Peter Traugott. “And we are very lucky that he is in the hands of David E. Kelley.”

Kelley has placed series at a host of streamers in recent years, including Amazon’s Prime Video (Goliath), Netflix (Anatomy of a Scandal, The Lincoln Lawyer), Disney+ (Big Shot), Hulu (Nine Perfect Strangers) and HBO Max (Love and Death). He also executive produces ABC’s Big Sky and wrote and exec produced HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Kelley will executive produce The Missing with producing partner Matthew Tinker, Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv.