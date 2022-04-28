David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Rory Kinnear Join Keri Russell in Netflix Political Thriller ‘The Diplomat’ (Exclusive)

The Diplomat, Netflix’s upcoming political thriller starring Keri Russell in her first leading TV role since The Americans, has rounded out its cast, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

With production now underway in the U.K., David Gyasi (Interstellar, Cloud Atlas), Ato Essandoh (Away, Altered Carbon) and Rory Kinnear (No Time To Die, Men) have boarded the eight-part series as regulars, joining previously announced regulars Rufus Sewell (The Father) and Ali Ahn (Raising Dion).

Also added to The Diplomat‘s ensemble cast in recurring roles are Miguel Sandoval (Sharp Objects, Station 19), Nana Mensah (The Chair, Queen of Glory), Michael McKean (Good Omens, Better Call Saul), Celia Imrie (Better Things, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Penny Downie (Back, Downton Abbey).

Created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, Grey’s Anatomy) as part of her overall deal with Netlix, the series is set in the midst of an international crisis, with Russell playing Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, resulting in tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. THR understands that Gyasi, Essandoh and Kinnear will play the characters Dennison, Stuart and Trowbridge, respectively.

Cahn will also serve as showrunner and exec produces alongside Janice Williams (Pieces of Her, The Magicians) and Russell. Simon Cellan Jones (Arthur the King, Years and Years) is set to direct episodes 1 and 2.

Gyasi is represented by Identity Agency Group and Management 360, Essandoh is repped by A3 Artists Agency, and Kinnear by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.