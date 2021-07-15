David Harbour Hated ‘Stranger Things’ Family Dog So Much He Requested It Be Killed Off

There is no love lost for David Harbour about the pooch that played the Byers’ family dog Chester in a few early episodes of Stranger Things.

A recent guest on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, the film and TV actor was asked about a comment he previously made about how difficult the dog was to work with on the Netflix series on which he plays Jim Hopper. Harbour did not hold back.

“I hated that fucking dog so bad,” said the actor, currently starring in Marvel’s Black Widow.

Basically, the dog was not as well trained as the production was informed and it got under Harbour’s skin big time, he explained to host Sean Evans.

“Take after take it would wander off or do something,” the actor said. “And then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, ‘Come on! We got to make our money!’ Yeah, I walked up to them and I was like, ‘You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season.'”

Needless to say, the dog has not been on the show since the initial season. “We never talk about it the whole rest of the show,” Harbour said. “We should find it in the Upside Down in one of these future seasons.”

Watch the full Hot Ones interview below.