David Letterman Interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

David Letterman will interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an upcoming episode of his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Letterman recently traveled to Kyiv to interview Zelensky as the president leads his country’s efforts to turn back the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The fighting between the two nations is in its 10th month.

The interview will run as a standalone episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction before the end of the year (a specific date hasn’t been set). The interview will be the show’s first with an active head of state; Letterman interviewed former U.S. President Barack Obama in My Next Guest’s first episode in 2018.

Zelensky is a former comedian and TV star himself, having played the lead role in a comedy series called Servant of the People — about a history teacher who is elected president of Ukraine — before running in and winning the 2019 presidential election.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction features long-form interviews between Letterman and a guest. The show’s four seasons and 24 episodes have featured the likes of Will Smith, Tina Fey, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Howard Stern and Malala Yousafzai, among others. There’s no word yet on a fifth season.

Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Inc. and Jax Media produce the series.