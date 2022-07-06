David Madden Joins Wattpad Webtoon Studios as Head of Entertainment

David Madden has lined up his next act.

The former AMC and Fox TV Studios president has joined Wattpad Webtoon Studios as global head of entertainment following his departure from Berlanti Productions, where he had served as head of television.

In his new role, Madden will oversee development, production and sales for the company’s global TV, feature film and animation business. He’ll report to Wattpad Webtoon Studios president Aron Levitz. Webtoon, the largest digital comics platform, merged its studio division with multiplatform entertainment company Wattpad last summer. Both companies are overseen by South Korean internet company Naver, which has committed $100 million toward the combined studio’s development and production financing.

“When you’re seeking the most exciting collaborators in the industry, you want the ability to bring them exciting material, and this company offers a virtual gold mine of great stories,” Madden said in a statement Wednesday. “Wattpad Webtoon Studios brings together massive global fandoms, data-backed insights, and some of the biggest names in comics and webnovels. I’m thrilled to join an innovative global studio to help elevate a new generation of creative voices, tell truly original stories, and produce worldwide hits.”

Wattpad Webtoon Studios has more than 100 projects in various stages of development/production across the globe and has partnerships with ViacomCBS International Studios, Fremantle, Vertigo Entertainment and Constantin Film, among others. Webtoon, it’s worth noting, was the home of webcomic-turned-Netflix sensation Heartstopper. Sources note that Madden was attracted to the opportunity because of the studio’s global reach — with a combined 88 million subscribers globally — and wide swath of intellectual property with built-in audiences. He’ll focus on packaging and selling in his new role.

“David instantly understood our vision to transform entertainment by listening to fans,” said Levitz, Wattpad Webtoon Studios president. “David has shaped hit projects across every genre, and his experience and expertise are second to none. He’s is the perfect fit for Wattpad Webtoon Studios and we’re thrilled to have him join our team as we bring the world’s biggest comic creators and webnovelists to new audiences.”

In his career, Madden has developed an impressive roster of originals that includes The Americans, Better Call Saul, Empire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and produces The Flight Attendant, You, Superman & Lois and the All American spinoff, among others.