David Ramsey to Star in ‘Justice U’ Drama at The CW

David Ramsey isn’t done with his time in the Arrowverse.

The actor will reprise his role as Arrow’s John Diggle and star in drama Justice U for The CW.

The project, which is currently in development, is written by Michael Narducci (The Vampire Diaries) and Zoanne Clack (Grey’s Anatomy) and has quietly been in the works for months. Ramsey will also direct the pilot should The CW opt to move forward with the script. The directing gig is part of an overall deal Ramsey has signed with Berlanti Productions that will see the actor helm and guest star in multiple episodes of shows within the Arrowverse.

Here’s how the network describes Justice U: “After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.”

Justice U is exec produced by Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti, with Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter and TV president David Madden also credited as EPs. Geoff Johns will also exec produce the drama. The DC Comics drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti remains under a rich overall TV deal.

Justice U is the second DC show that Berlanti is developing at The CW for the 2022-23 broadcast season and joins Gotham Knights at the network.

Berlanti’s DC roster at The CW includes Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Superman & Lois after Supergirl recently wrapped its run.

The news comes as affiliate group Nexstar is in talks to buy a majority stake of The CW from its current owners, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. TV.

Ramsey is repped by APA, Integral Artists and Goodman Genow.