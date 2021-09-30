David Tennant to Play Poisoned Russian Dissident Alexander Litvinenko in ITV, Viaplay Drama From ‘Lupin’ Creator

David Tennant is set to play Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian dissident who was murdered in London 2006, in a new drama from the NENT Group and ITV Studios.

Entitled Litvinenko, the four-part drama will premiere on NENT’s Viaplay streaming service and ITV, and has been scripted by George Kay, who co-created Netflix’s hit French drama Lupin.

Litvinenko was a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer whose death in London from polonium poisoning triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of London’s Metropolitan Police. The drama will tell the story of the determined Scotland Yard officers who worked for 10 years to prove who was responsible, having been told by Litvinenko from his hospital bed that he was poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin.

The drama will also focus on the story of Marina (played by Margarita Levieva of The Deuce and The Blacklist), Litvinenko’s widow who fought tirelessly to persuade the British government to name her husband’s killers publicly and acknowledge the role of the Russian state in his murder.

“Dramatizing events of such magnitude requires a truly exceptional lineup of talents and partners – and that’s exactly what this project has brought together,” said Filippa Wallestam, chief content officer at NENT Group. “Our hope is that Litvinenko can provide a broad audience with a fuller understanding of what happened, the remarkable human stories involved, and of the profound consequences that remain with us more than 15 years afterwards.”

Added Kay: “In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder. He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him. It took those police and his remarkable widow Marina Litvinenko a decade to have those claims ratified. Their stamina, hard work and bravery are what make this not only an essential story of our times but a privilege to be asked to write.”

Directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Truth Seekers), the drama will be executive produced by Patrick Spence for ITV Studios (Adult Material), Josephine Zapata Genetay for NENT Group, Lucy Bedford for Tiger Aspect Productions, Kay, Smith and Tennant. The co-producer is Richard Kerbaj for Livedrop Media and the drama will be produced by Chris May. Litvinenko will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.